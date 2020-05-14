BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

