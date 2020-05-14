Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bunge by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 227,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 86.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Bunge stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

