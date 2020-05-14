Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Insider Christopher Bogart Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) insider Christopher Bogart acquired 50,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £241,500 ($317,679.56).

Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 462.30 ($6.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.14. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt downgraded Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,174.67 ($15.45).

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

