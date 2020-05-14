C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CMI stock opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 million and a PE ratio of 35.09. C-Com Satellite Systems has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$2.18.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.01 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

