C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,417,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 72,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

CHRW opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.