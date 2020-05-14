Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

WHD stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

