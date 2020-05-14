Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDZI. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

CDZI opened at $10.21 on Monday. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cadiz by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

