Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CALA opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

