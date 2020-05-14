Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) to Hold

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.75 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

