Canaccord Genuity Raises Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Price Target to C$21.00

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.00.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

