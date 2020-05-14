CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $6.50 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,864. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 6,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,542,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 111,917 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

