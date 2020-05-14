Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) vs. CGI (OTCMKTS:GIB) Financial Survey

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A CGI 10.10% 19.58% 9.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capgemini and CGI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $15.82 billion 0.98 $958.72 million N/A N/A CGI $9.12 billion 1.79 $951.45 million $3.54 17.11

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than CGI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capgemini and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 1 5 0 2.83 CGI 1 2 9 0 2.67

CGI has a consensus price target of $100.09, indicating a potential upside of 65.22%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Capgemini.

Volatility and Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats Capgemini on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, management, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting, including agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific services; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure consulting, solutions, and services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

