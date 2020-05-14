CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capita plc provides customer, business and professional support services to private and public organizations. It offers business process management, consultancy and change management, corporate and administration, customer management, debt, digital and software, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, property and infrastructure, and travel and events. The company serves banking and financial services, local and central government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecom and media, transport and utilities sectors. Capita plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

CTAGY opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. CAPITA GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

