Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 9,726.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the period.

Cardtronics stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cardtronics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

