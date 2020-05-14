Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from $132.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $93.99 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

