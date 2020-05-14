Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

