Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 92266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.