Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.50.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

