Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.47 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $58.47 million and $136,151.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.03421987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,921,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

