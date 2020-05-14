Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 335,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 254,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

