CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Down to $27.46

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.25, but opened at $27.46. CF Industries shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 915,239 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CF Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

