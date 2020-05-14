Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOGC. ValuEngine cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

