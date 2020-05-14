ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $68.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $58.94, with a volume of 19946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,767,342. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

