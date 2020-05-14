Chorus Aviation (CHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 15th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.05 million.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.37. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

