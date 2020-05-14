Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

CHUY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $234.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.