CIBC Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $17.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

