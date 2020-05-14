CIBC Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$14.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$11.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 554.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$113,081.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.