CIBC Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to $34.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $21.11 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

