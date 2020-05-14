CIBC Raises Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of MSI opened at C$31.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.63.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 107.44%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

