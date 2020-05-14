CIBC Raises Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $14.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.75 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

FTMNF stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.

About Victoria Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.