CIBC Trims Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price to $0.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $0.70 to $0.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.30 on Monday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

