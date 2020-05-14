Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $181.01 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

