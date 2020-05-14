Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

