Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX. Civic has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01995311 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Poloniex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, ABCC, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

