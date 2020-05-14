ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,253 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,025 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

