ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

