ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,124,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,548,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.