ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 394,064 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 310,607 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.