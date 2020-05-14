ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Select Interior Concepts worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

SIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million.

