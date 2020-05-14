ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 67,202 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,202 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NN during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NN by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NN by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NN stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.32. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

