CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 330,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in CMS Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

