Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 348.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

