Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading Down 4.9%

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.45, 7,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 932,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $544.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

