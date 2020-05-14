Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 743,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXP. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

