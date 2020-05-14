Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 116,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Community Financial Cor has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Financial Cor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.