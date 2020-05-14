COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

