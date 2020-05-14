Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,418 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.