Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

