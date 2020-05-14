Computacenter plc (LON:DNK) Insider Seamus Cornelius Buys 23,747 Shares

Computacenter plc (LON:DNK) insider Seamus Cornelius bought 23,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £9,023.86 ($11,870.38).

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.18. The company has a market cap of $65.34 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. Computacenter plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Computacenter

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritera, East Africa. It holds interests in the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.