Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Shares Down 20%

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL) shares were down 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 196,275 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 92,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

